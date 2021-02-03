Hollywood Explores Panther Betrayal In ‘Judas And The Black Messiah’Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

“Judas and the Black Messiah,” Hollywood’s latest Oscar contender based on the 1960s US civil rights movement, turns a tragic historical story of treachery into a modern and urgent call-to-action, its cast and director said Tuesday.

The Warner Bros biopic starring Daniel Kaluuya, out in theatres and on HBO Max streaming February 12, re-examines the life of young Black Panther leader Fred Hampton alongside the FBI informant who betrayed him.

Produced by Ryan Coogler, director of Marvel superhero film “Black Panther”, the film follows Hampton’s attempts to galvanize Chicago activists against police violence and an establishment that viewed the real-life Panthers as “the single greatest threat to our national security.”

“Our goal was to really make a movie that captured 1968. But so little has changed…