Make A “Love-Lasting” Statement This ValentineGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Wondering where to take your dearest this Valentine’s Day? Why not go over to Sheraton Lagos Hotel where they have a variety of packages to meet your needs

If jaw-dropping and leaving a lasting memory is your intention, their sprawling and exquisite Presidential Suite is the one just for you. Step into a beautifully decorated suite with rose petals set out to usher you into a most memorable evening. Bubble baths, champagne, a private 5-course dinner and breakfast and lots more await you if you choose this package.

You can also take advantage of their room weekend offer by planning a valentine’s weekend getaway. With this, you can get away from the hustle and bustle of your regular weekend and spend the whole weekend wining and dining.

On Valentine’s Day, there would be a special Buffet Brunch and Dinner set up at the Pumpkin Leaf Restaurant which is inclusive of sumptuous mouthwatering meals, a saxophonist, roses and a welcome cocktail.

