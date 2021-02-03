New petrol rule wants forex parity between NNPC, marketers | The Guardian Nigeria News

• PPPRA to resume issuance of monthly pricing guide

• We’ll respond soon, NLC, NUPENG declare

• NIMASA, NPA to collect charges in naira, 50% reduction

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) have said they are studying new regulations adopted by the Federal Government yesterday to guide importation, pricing and distribution of petrol.

The unions promised to make their positions known soon.

Under the new rules, which was submitted by the Technical Committee on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) Pricing Framework, there is now a single forex window for all petroleum products importers into the country including the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Also, the technical committee recommended the issuance of monthly pricing guide by the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA).

The technical committee, which was inaugurated on December 14, 2020 by the Minister of Labour and…