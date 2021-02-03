Slick Man City sink Burnley to move three points clear | The Guardian Nigeria News

Manchester City moved three points clear at the top of the Premier League as goals from Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling sealed a 2-0 win at Burnley on Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola’s side had watched Manchester United draw level on points with them on Tuesday after their bitter rivals crushed Southampton 9-0.

But City underlined their determination to hold onto top spot with a composed, mature display at Turf Moor.

Jesus opened the scoring after a mistake from Burnley keeper Nick Pope and Sterling grabbed the second before half-time.

After a spluttering start to the season that threatened to derail their title hopes, City, who have a game in hand on second placed United, are in…