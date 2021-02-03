Slick Man City sink Burnley to move three points clear | The Guardian Nigeria News

Burnley’s English defender James Tarkowski (L) blocks a shot from Manchester City’s Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus during the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Manchester City at Turf Moor in Burnley, north west England on February 3, 2021. (Photo by Martin Rickett / POOL / AFP)

Manchester City moved three points clear at the top of the Premier League as goals from Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling sealed a 2-0 win at Burnley on Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola’s side had watched Manchester United draw level on points with them on Tuesday after their bitter rivals crushed Southampton 9-0.

But City underlined their determination to hold onto top spot with a composed, mature display at Turf Moor.

Jesus opened the scoring after a mistake from Burnley keeper Nick Pope and Sterling grabbed the second before half-time.

After a spluttering start to the season that threatened to derail their title hopes, City, who have a game in hand on second placed United, are in…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

