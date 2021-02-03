“We’ll make sure Edo regains its position as education hub in Nigeria,” says Obaseki | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo on Tuesday in Abudu, Orhionmwon Local Government Area of the state, assured that the state would regain its position as the education hub in Nigeria.

Obaseki gave the assurance shortly after inspecting the current construction work of the College of Education in Abudu, which he said would focus on the training of teachers for pre-primary and primary schools.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that there are three Colleges of Education in Edo — Igueben College of Education, the one in Abudu and that located at Afuze.

According to the governor, Igueben will focus on training teachers who will teach technical subjects and the one in Afuze will focus on special education.

“We are expecting that Abudu will be open to students before July this year. It’s almost ready for occupation, we are just finalizing the faculty, the accreditation team has been here and am quite impressed with the quality and…