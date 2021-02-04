Beyond CBN’s restructuring of Commodity ExchangeOpinion — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

On Tuesday, January 26, 2021, the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele addressed the first press conference in the year where he unfolded the decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on the rates that will drive operations in the money market. Expectedly, all the key indicators were retained. Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) stays at 11.5 percent, Liquidity Ratio, 30 percent, Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) and Asymmetric Corridor were also retained at 27.5 percent and +100 and-700 basis points respectively. The rationale for retaining the monetary policy instruments rates is not a rocket science. It may be a costly gamble for the apex bank to adjust any of the rates while the economy is trapped in stagflation. The bank has chosen a path of honour through gradual synchronization of monetary and fiscal policies to rescue the economy from the pang of recession.



One of the high points of Emefiele’s…