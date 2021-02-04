Eiffel Tower Gets $60 Million Golden Makeover Ahead Of 2024 Paris Olympics | The Guardian Nigeria News

Ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, the Eiffel Tower, one of the world’s most famous landmarks, is getting a makeover which includes a paint job that will give it a distinctly golden hue.

Not only will layers from the 19 previous coats of paint be removed in one of the most extensive revamp of its 130-year history, but the monument will also lose the signature “Eiffel Tower brown” it has had since 1968. It will sport a yellow-brown composition that Gustave Eiffel, the engineer whose company designed and built the tower, wanted for the monument.

Patrick Branco Ruivo, the CEO of the company operating the tower, said: “It’s going to give the Eiffel Tower a bit more of a gold hue than the colour that we’re used to seeing, in time for the Olympic Games.”

Pierre-Antoine Gatier, the chief architect for France’s historical monuments who decided on the colour change said Eiffel chose the colour so that the monument “would echo the whole city of Paris, with its cut-stone houses made of…