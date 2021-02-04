FG extends IGP’s tenure by 3 months | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Federal Government on Thursday approved the extension of the tenure of Mr Mohammed Adamu as the Inspector General of Police (I-G) by three months.

Mr Osaigbovo Ehisienmen, the Press Secretary to the Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Mohammed Dingyadi confirmed the approval in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

He said the extension was to give room for the proper selection process of a successor.

Adamu, the 20th indigenous I-G was appointed on Jan. 15, 2019, by President Muhammad Buhari.

He joined the service of the Nigeria Police on February 1, 1986 and was due for retirement on Feb.1, having attained the mandatory 35 years in service.