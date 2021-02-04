Griezmann double inspires Barca cup comeback against Granada | The Guardian Nigeria News

(L-R) Barcelona’s Spanish defender Jordi Alba, Barcelona’s Spanish midfielder Riqui Puig, Barcelona’s French midfielder Antoine Griezmann and Barcelona’s Argentinian forward Lionel Messi celebrate after scoring a goal during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King’s Cup) quarter-final football match between Granada FC and FC Barcelona at Nuevo Los Carmenes stadium in Granada on February 3, 2021. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP)

Antoine Griezmann led Barcelona back from the brink on Wednesday as the Catalans beat Granada 5-3 after extra-time to win a riveting cup tie and reach the Copa del Rey semi-finals.

Barca looked set to crash out at Los Carmenes when Granada led 2-0 with two minutes of normal time remaining but Griezmann scored one goal in the 88th minute and then set up Jordi Alba for a dramatic equaliser in the 92nd.

Griezmann headed his team in front in extra-time only for Granada’s Fede Vico to make it 3-3 with a penalty.

Yet Frenkie de Jong’s finish and a thumping…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

