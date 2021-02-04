Kremlin stands by police crackdown on Navalny supportersWorld — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Russia on Wednesday defended its crackdown on protesters demanding the release of opposition figure Alexei Navalny as his allies vowed to continue putting pressure on the Kremlin.

Protest monitors said that more than 10,000 people were detained at recent nationwide rallies in support of President Vladimir Putin’s loudest critic, who was handed a prison term on Tuesday.

The verdict spurred Navalny’s supporters onto the streets of Moscow where riot police used batons to disperse the protesters who were detained en masse.

The Kremlin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday that “the holding of unauthorised rallies raises concerns and justifies the tough actions of the police.”

Demonstrations in more than one hundred cities across Russia were sparked last…