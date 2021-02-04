Local languages influence online purchases, study reveals | The Guardian Nigeria News

A recent survey by CSA Research (formerly Common Sense Advisory) has found that products with information in their native language are highly purchased by online shoppers.



The survey, according to Pronto Translations, revealed that marketers target Africa, issue the content for their campaigns in English and French, thereby overlooking the vast audiences who would prefer to read the offer in Arabic, Hausa, Yoruba, Igbo, Swahili or Zulu.



Of the 8,709 consumers in 29 countries worldwide, the survey discovered that 76 percent of online shoppers prefer to buy products with information in their native language, while 40 percent stated that they would never purchase from websites in other languages.



This stated that this is a 3.6 percent increase over a similar survey carried out in 2012 when 72.4 percent of the respondents indicated their preference for content in their language.



“When targeting consumers, the messaging needs to include local languages to reach that 76…