Reps panel alleges theft of $20b crude oil in seven years | The Guardian Nigeria News



House of Representatives Adhoc Committee on Oil Theft, yesterday, alleged that 329,420,319 barrels valued at over $20 billion were not accounted for between 2005 and 2012.

Chairman of the committee, Mr. Peter Akpatason, who spoke during hearing on the matter, accused Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) of not doing enough to render account of the alleged missing monies.

The committee alleged that similar trend of infractions was also observed between 2016 and 2019. Akpatason, therefore, demanded explanation from DPR on the alleged stolen crude oil.

Akpatason said: “The effects of crude oil theft cannot be overemphasized, and this has lasted for too long. As patriots, it is our collective responsibility to see to the end of this stealing. The adhoc committee has identified the key role of DPR, as the agency of government in the sector, hence your re-invitation today to enable us work together and come up with a common front on ways to tackle this matter. If not completely put…