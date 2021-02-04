Spotify Lost €581 Million In 2020 Despite Increase In SubscribersGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Swedish music streaming giant Spotify on Wednesday reported a tripled net loss in 2020, citing increased operating expenses, even as the number of paying subscribers continued to increase.

At the end of 2020, the number of monthly active users was 345 million, a 27-percent increase compared with a year earlier.

Paying subscribers, the main source of revenue for the streaming service, stood at 155 million, a 24-percent increase.

Spotify, which is based in Stockholm but listed on the New York stock exchange, said in October that it hoped to reach between 340 and 345 million active users and 150 to 154 million paying subscribers.

“We believe the pandemic had little impact on our subscriber growth and may have actually contributed positively to pulling forward new signups,” the company said in a statement.

Spotify’s net loss tripled, however, to 581 million euros ($698 million)…