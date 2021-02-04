Voting machine maker sues Fox News, Trump lawyers for $2.7 bnWorld — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Voting technology maker Smartmatic filed a $2.7 billion defamation suit on Thursday against three Fox News hosts and Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani for promoting false claims that the company was involved in fraud in the November presidential election.

The complaint filed in New York State Court names the Rupert Murdoch-owned Fox Corp., the Fox News Network and Fox hosts Maria Bartiromo, Lou Dobbs and Jeanine Pirro as defendants.

Also named in the suit are former New York mayor Giuliani, the ex-president’s personal lawyer, and Sidney Powell, a lawyer for the Trump campaign who falsely claimed that voting machines had flipped votes for Trump to Democrat Joe Biden.

“The Earth is round,” the complaint…