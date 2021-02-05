Indian Celebrities Hit Out At Rihanna For Farmers’ Protest Tweet | The Guardian Nigeria News

Indian celebrities on Wednesday slammed Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg for making social media comments about mass farmers’ protests.

As the government and farmers set out ever-tougher positions in their two-month-old battle over new agriculture laws, sporting legend Sachin Tendulkar and a host of Bollywood stars hit out at what the foreign ministry called “sensationalist” Twitter comments.

Rihanna, who has more than 100 million Twitter followers, wrote “why aren’t we talking about this?!”, with a link to a news story about an internet blackout at the protest camps where tens of thousands of farmers have been since November. More than one million people retweeted, liked or commented on her Tweet.

why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest https://t.co/obmIlXhK9S — Rihanna (@rihanna) February 2, 2021

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg also tweeted a story about the blackout, saying: “We stand in solidarity with the…