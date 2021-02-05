Liverpool barred from entering Germany for Champions League matchSport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Liverpool will not be allowed to enter Germany for a Champions League match against RB Leipzig on February 16 because of strict entry rules imposed over the pandemic, the German interior ministry said Thursday.

“German federal police informed RB Leipzig today that the described case does not meet the requirements for an exception” to the travel restrictions, the interior ministry said in a statement.

According to AFP sports subsidiary SID, Leipzig is now looking for an alternative location.

The Bundesliga club is set to host Premier League champions Liverpool in a Champions League last-16, first-leg game but the planning for the match has been upended by Germany’s recently updated travel restrictions.

The new rules, slated to last until the day after the game, ban…