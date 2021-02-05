Minister laments incessant fire outbreaks in major markets across FCT | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, on Thursday, in Abuja, expressed concern over frequent fire outbreaks in major markets across the territory.

Aliyu expressed her concern when she visited the Gwarinpa Tipper Garage Market, scene of a recent fire incident that claimed one life.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister visited the scene, alongside Sen. Gbenga Ashafa, the Managing Director and Chief Executive of the Federal Housing Authority, the FCT Director of Fire Service, Malam Sani Sa’idu, among other top management staff.

Aliyu, who sympathized with victims of the fire, called for the upgrade of the market in line with global best practice while assuring the victims of assistance from the FCT administration, in consultation with the Federal Housing Authority.

The minister, however, enjoined the traders to take precautionary…