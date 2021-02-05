NCAA lifts suspension on Emirates Airlines operations | The Guardian Nigeria News



The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has notified the public of immediate lifting of the suspension placed on Emirates Airlines operations in Nigeria.

The Director-General of NCAA, Capt. Musa Nuhu made this known in a statement issued in Lagos on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 had directed for the immediate suspension of Emirates Airlines operations effective Feb. 4 until when the needed infrastructure and logistics were put in place for the Rapid Antigen Test (RDT) test by the Nigerian Government.

Nuhu recalled that the PTF was made aware of the requirements by Emirates airlines and KLM for passengers travelling from Nigeria on their flights to Dubai and Amsterdam.

The director-general said that they were to undergo a RDT four hours from the time of flights departure.

She said: “This requirement is in addition to the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test done 72 hours from the date of departure by…