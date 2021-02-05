Nigerian troops take last Boko Haram stronghold in ‘Timbuktu triangle’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

Nigerian troops backed by jets have taken control of several camps of IS-linked jihadists, with two senior commanders escaping after several other ranking militants were killed, two military sources told AFP Thursday.

Troops overran Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) camps in an area straddling Yobe and Borno states in northeast Nigeria after a month-long military operation, the sources said.

The operations have been ongoing as President Muhammadu Buhari replaced his four top military commanders after months of pressure over his government’s failure to end the country’s more than decade-long Islamist insurgency.

On Wednesday, soldiers aided by fighter jets overran Dole camp, the last jihadist stronghold in the so-called “Timbuktu triangle”, the two military officers said.

“With the fall of Dole the whole area is now under the effective control of Nigerian troops,” said one of the officers.

The jihadists have been in control of the area since 2013 when they…