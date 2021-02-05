Tinubu cannot see presidency gate in 2023, says WikeNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

‘Nigeria under Buhari is a moving corpse’

Rivers State Governor Neysom Wike has urged National leader of ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, to channel his energy to other profitable ventures, stating that presidency would be out of reach of his party and himself come 2023 general elections.

Wike, who gave Tinubu the advice, yesterday, in Yola, Adamawa State, while on an inspection tour of projects being executed by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, said with the high performance of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors and alleged failure APC government under President Muhammadu Buhari is recording on daily basis, it is clear that Nigerians would not repeat the mistake of voting a party without direction.

“With what I saw today in Adamawa, I wonder how a normal person will not vote PDP again in this state. What is happening in Adamawa State is a replica of what is happening in other PDP states.

“With the massive development going on in PDP states and the…