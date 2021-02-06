Christopher Plummer, “Sound Of Music” Actor, Dies At 91Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Christopher Plummer, who is best known for playing Captain Von Trapp in the Oscar-winning musical “The Sound of Music” has died, his family has confirmed. He was 91.

The Canadian actor passed away peacefully at his home in Connecticut, with Elaine Taylor, his wife and true best friend for 53 years by his side.

“Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashion manners, self deprecating humor and the music of words. He was a National Treasure who deeply relished his Canadian roots. Through his art and humanity, he touched all of our hearts and his legendary life will endure for all generations to come. He will forever be with us,” Lou Pitt, his longtime friend and manager of 46 years said.

Plummer won an Oscar in 2012 for his supporting turn in the film “Beginners,” becoming the oldest actor ever to win the Academy Award for…