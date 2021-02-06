Sanwo-Olu inaugurates Lagos State Joint Revenue Committee





Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, on Friday, inaugurated a seven-member State Joint Revenue Committee (SJRC) to implement the decisions of Joint Tax Board and harmonise tax administration. The committee is headed by the Chairman, Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS), Mr Ayodele Subair. Sanwo-Olu, during the inauguration in Lagos, tasked the members to ensure […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper