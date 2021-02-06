T.I. And Tiny's Reality Show Production Suspended Amid Sexual Abuse Allegations





American rapper T.I. and his wife Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris have put a hold on the production of their reality show after a string of sexual abuse allegations. The show, “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle”, which offers a glimpse into the famous couple’s life, had been shooting its fourth season in Atlanta, according to […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper