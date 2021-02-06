US backs Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to lead WTO





President Joe Biden’s administration on Friday offered its “strong support” to Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to lead the World Trade Organization (WTO). The move marks another sharp split with former president Donald Trump who paralyzed the organization and opposed the former Nigerian finance minister who was backed by many other countries. The US Trade Representative in […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper