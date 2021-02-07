AU must be reformed to stay relevant – Buhari | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Muhammadu Buhari has called for a comprehensive reform of the structures and operations of the African Union to make it more functional in meeting targets.

Buhari, in a statement issued by Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, in Abuja on Sunday warned that the organisation would become stale, except it becomes more result-oriented.

Buhari made the call in an intervention at the ongoing two-day 34th Summit of the AU, held virtually.

“As your excellences are no doubt aware, global realities demand that the AU be overhauled, if it must remain relevant in intergovernmental processes.

“We must work concertedly to ensure a productive, self-sufficient and purpose-driven organisation that will fully serve the interests of the people.

“As we commence the operationalisation of this new structure and system, Nigeria demands a truly reformed, efficient and effective AU Commission, one that is fully committed…