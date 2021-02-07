Celebrating Shipping Magnate Mr. Greg Ogbeifun @ 70Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Anne Taylor’s words, “Some people arrive and make such a beautiful impact on your life, you can barely remember what life was like without them” perfectly captures the life of Mr. Greg Utomwen Ogbeifun, a man whose life and contribution to society will continue to speak for his generation for many years to come.

In his characteristic fashion, he walks into his office at 9 am after his exercise at the gym, to enjoy a cup of green tea while listening to music.

His unassuming nature makes it sometimes hard to imagine that Mr. Ogbeifun, is the man of several pacesetting accomplishments: Chairman/CEO of Starzs Investments Company Limited, the Managing Director/CEO of Starzs Marine and Engineering Limited, the first privately owned indigenous ship repair yard in Nigeria, a Marine Engineer with First Class (Combined) Certificate of Competency, a member of the British Society of Marine Consultants and Ship Surveyors, the American Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers, the…