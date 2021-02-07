Evergreen Ronaldo scores as Juventus go third in Serie A | The Guardian Nigeria News

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the day after turning 36 as Juventus overtook rivals Roma to go third in Serie A on Saturday with a 2-0 win over the capital side.

Juventus move five points behind leaders Inter Milan, who beat Fiorentina 2-0 on Friday, with AC Milan in second place one-point off top spot before hosting struggling Crotone on Sunday.

Ronaldo put Juventus ahead after 13 minutes with his 16th goal this campaign, to extend his lead as the Serie A top scorer ahead of Inter’s Romelu Lukaku.

The Portuguese striker, the author of a double in the Italian Cup in midweek against Inter, missed other chances but was denied by the crossbar on 23 minutes and Roma goalkeeper Pau Lopez seven minutes…