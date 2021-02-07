NDE trains 1,000 entrepreneurs on NIRSAL/AGSMEIS loan in Oyo | The Guardian Nigeria News

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) said it has trained no fewer than 1,000 entrepreneurs on the process of accessing the Agri-Business/Small and Medium Enterprises Investment Scheme (AGSMEIS) loan.

Oyo State Director of the NDE, Mrs Olayemi Olayinka, disclosed this during the fourth cycle training for some of the entrepreneurs in Ibadan, Oyo State.

AGSMEIS is a loan facility of Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL Bank).

According to her, the training would enable participating entrepreneurs to prepare a bankable feasibility reports and business plans, which were in tune with extant needs of the people.

She said such participants would be shortlisted for the CBN-NIRSAL/AGSMEIS loan, “currently, over 250 beneficiaries who have so far uploaded their business’ plans to the NIRSAL website are on the verge of accessing their loans.”

The Director also stated that the NDE recently concluded a five-day training programme for 50…