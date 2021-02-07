‘Why Ogun is committed to reviving, sustaining cotton production’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

Ogun State Government has reiterated its commitment to reviving the state’s economy by empowering interested farmers, especially youths, through various commodities, including cotton production.



The Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Adeola Odedina, while reacting to The Guardian story published on Sunday, January 31, titled: ‘Concern Over Ogun Cotton ABP Stalemate,’ said the state, under Prince Dapo Abiodun-led administration, is set to revitalise the state’s economy through agriculture, via the implementation of the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP), an initiative of the Federal Government, monitored by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

He added that the state had approved the release and demarcation of 10,000 hectares of land at Iwoye-Ketu, in Imeko Afon Local Council Area, as a commitment to resuscitating and sustaining cotton production in the state, being the leading producer of long staple cotton variety in the country.

“So far, interested…