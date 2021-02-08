Africa records 27% decline in COVID-19 cases, 8% deathsWorld — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Group faults lack PPEs, training for drivers conveying safety equipment

Latest figures from the World Health Organisation (WHO) indicated that COVID-19 cases and deaths declined globally in the last one week.

According to ‘COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update, African reported 108,000 cases and about 4,600 deaths, 27 per cent decrease in cases and eight per cent decline in deaths compared to the previous week.

The report, based on WHO data, showed that as of January 31, 2021, cases decreased for two consecutive weeks. South Africa reported 44,397 new cases, 74.9 new cases per 100,000 population and 44 per cent decrease, Nigeria (9,955 new cases, 4.8 new cases per 100 000, 15 per cent decrease) and Zambia (8,760 new cases, 47.7 new cases per 100,000 or three per cent increase).

However, South Africa also reported the highest number of new deaths in the last one week with 3,377 casualties, 5.7 deaths per 100,000 or nine per cent decrease followed by Zimbabwe with 219 deaths,…