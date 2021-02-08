Brandy Announces Her Version Of 'Cinderella' Will Soon Be On Disney+





Brandy has announced that Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella, the 1997 TV movie event that she starred in, is coming to the Disney+ streaming service on February 12th. The singer made the announcement on Thursday’s episode of The View, telling the hosts, including her Cinderella co-star Whoopi Goldberg, that “we can celebrate and share and inspire […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper