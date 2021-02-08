FG committed to ending HIV/AIDS transmission by 2024 — NACA | The Guardian Nigeria News



Dr Gambo Aliyu, the Director-General of National Agency for the Control of HIV/AIDS (NACA), says Federal Government is working assiduously and hopeful to end HIV/AIDS transmission by 2024.

He said this while declaring open a five-day Capacity Strengthening of Key and Vulnerable Populations in Access to HIV Services Efficiency” on Monday in Sokoto.

He said “Nigeria is working toward ending the transmission of HIV/AIDS in the next three years, which is 2024, less than the targeted year of 2030 by the UN.”

Aliyu noted that Nigeria had recorded great successes and ranked among the five countries with minimum challenges in the fight against HIV/AIDS amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He added that the fight against HIV/AIDS in Nigeria had been recognised by the UN “and directed other nations to emulate our strides based on efforts on ending the transmission target slated for 2030.

“However, it can be achieved in the next three years.

“The target entails identifying 95 per cent of…