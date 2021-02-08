‘Government needs N2tr to immunise over 200 million Nigerians’Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• May spend N921.2b on 140m people by 2022

• Logistics three times cost of procuring vaccines says PSN

• ‘Engage consultant public health pharmacists to reduce costs’

Nigerians yesterday decried the high cost of COVID-19 vaccines and asked for interventions to tame prices. Two doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine could cost as much as $28, while AstraZeneca goes for $8.

Medical experts, who spoke to The Guardian, at the weekend, said immunising more than 200 million Nigerians could gulp over N2 trillion, as the Federal Government might require N921.2 billion to vaccinate 140 million people in one year.

Leading the call for downward review of vaccine cost is former Governor of Anambra State and Vice Presidential candidate in the 2019 national election, Mr. Peter Obi, who described the cost of the vaccines as “too high and should be brought down.”

Responding to enquiries, President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, however, argued…