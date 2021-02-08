Nigeria to receive first batch of BUA-purchased vaccines next week | The Guardian Nigeria News

…Firm commits to purchase of 5 million AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines

BUA, one of Africa’s largest conglomerates, yesterday, said it has paid for one million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines for Nigeria through the AFREXIM Vaccine programme in partnership with CACOVID.

These doses of the vaccine, which should be delivered by next week, according to the firm, will be the first delivery of Vaccines to Nigeria since the COVID-19 vaccines became available.

This development effectively pushes Africa’s most populous nation to the front of the queue in vaccine procurement.

