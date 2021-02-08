Slick Man City crush Liverpool, Kane stars for SpursSport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Manchester City left Liverpool’s title defence in tatters as Ilkay Gundogan’s double and two costly mistakes from Alisson Becker inspired the Premier League leaders’ dazzling 4-1 win, while Harry Kane starred in Tottenham’s 2-0 victory against West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.

Inspired by Gundogan’s goals and Phil Foden’s stylish display, City moved 10 points clear of fourth-placed Liverpool after their first win at Anfield since 2003.

The troubled champions were blown away by Pep Guardiola’s side, who became the first team to score four times in a league game at Anfield in 12 years.

City holds a…