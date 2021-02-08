South African women turn to guns to fight rape, murder scourge | The Guardian Nigeria News

For the dozens of women training at a shooting range near Johannesburg, learning how to use a gun has become a means of protection in a country where a woman is murdered every three hours.

For the first time in her life, Ntando Mthembu holds a revolver in her hands. Without hesitating, she fires 10 bullets towards a cardboard target.

Last November Mthembu’s cousin, left alone in a house for several hours, was gang-raped and murdered.

“Before it…