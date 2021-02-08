Tesla supercharges bitcoin, Brent barrels above $60Business — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

2


Bitcoin hit a record high near $45,000 Monday after Elon Musk’s electric carmaker Tesla invested $1.5 billion in the digital currency.

Meanwhile, the benchmark oil contract Brent North Sea rose above $60 per barrel to hit the highest level since the coronavirus pandemic began to spread globally almost a year ago.

Shortly after news broke of Tesla’s investment bitcoin hit $44,795.20 before pulling back slightly.

The cryptocurrency is up by around 50 percent since the start of the year.

