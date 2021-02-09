Anap Foundation endorses COVID-19 health protection regulations | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Partners media houses on ‘name and shame’ initiative

The Anap Foundation COVID-19 Think Tank (the Anap Think Tank) has endorsed the COVID-19 Health Protection Regulations (2021) aimed at ensuring Nigerians adhere to public health advice to control the spread of coronavirus.

The Foundation, in a statement signed by its Chairman, Atedo Peterside and Vice Chairman, Abubakar Siddique Mohammed, said: “It is detailed and if adhered to, will go a long way towards protecting us from the second wave and the more infectious strains of the virus. However, we note with concern that these regulations are being openly flouted. While there is room for mass communication of the regulations – which mainly reiterate the popular, global advice about managing the pandemic (avoiding crowd, physical distancing, washing hands, wearing masks and so on) – we note that duty bearers and people in influential positions are particularly egregious in their disregard for public…