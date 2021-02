Kidnapped Chinese workers freed in Nigeria: police | The Guardian Nigeria News

Nigerian police said on Tuesday they had freed three Chinese workers kidnapped last week from a gold-mining site in southwestern Osun state.

The Chinese were abducted and their police escort killed on February 1 following a dispute with local labourers at the mining site at the Atakumosa area of the state.

“We have rescued the three Chinese expatriates. They were freed on Sunday,” state police spokeswoman Yemisi Opalola told AFP.

She said the foreigners who took ill while in captivity, were being given medical care.

She said that no arrests had been made.

It was not immediately clear if a ransom was paid for their release.

Kidnapping for ransom which used to be common in Nigeria’s oil-producing south, has lately spread to the other parts of the country.

The victims are usually released after a ransom is paid although police rarely confirm if money changed hands.

Chinese firms are working in Nigeria on multi-billion-dollar infrastructure…