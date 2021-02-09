Nigeria records 13 B117 COVID-19 variant | The Guardian Nigeria News

Mr Boss Mustapha, Chairman, Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, on Monday disclosed that Nigeria had recorded a total of 13 of the B117 variant of COVID-19.

At a briefing on COVID-19 in Abuja, Mustapha, also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, said: “A total of 13 B117 variant had so far been detected in Nigeria.”

He said that six of them were detected in the last one week, adding that all of them came out of samples collected from November to January.

“The PTF, through the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, is working with the Africa Centre for Disease Control on genomic surveillance,” he said.

On COVID-19 treatment, particularly on availability of oxygen, he said: “The PTF wishes to report that shortage of oxygen for case management is gradually being overcome.

“The private sector (Coalition Again COVID-19 (CACOVID) is supporting provision of…