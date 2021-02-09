Obaseki unveils plans to establish revenue court to drive state’s IGR | The Guardian Nigeria News

Hands over new High Court Complex to judiciary

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has revealed plans to collaborate with the state judiciary on the establishment of a revenue court to boost Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in the state.

Obaseki disclosed this after handing over the keys of the newly constructed High Court Complex to the Chief Judge of Edo State, Justice Esther Edigin.



He said: “We are transparent with finances and with your support, we are establishing revenue courts in re-tooling our revenue collecting system to expand and increase significantly our IGR in Edo State. This will enable us to invest more money into the judiciary and other sectors.



“Working with the judiciary, we have a marshal plan to reposition the magistracy in Edo State. I thank the Chief…