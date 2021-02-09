Reps panel seeks explanation on NNPC’s withdrawal of $20.3b from NLNG account | The Guardian Nigeria News

House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts has, again, requested the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to provide details of how the $20.3b it allegedly withdrew from the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) was used.

Its request was contained in a letter with reference No: HR/PAC/SCO5/9NASS/QUE.9/974 dated December 7, 2020, signed by its Chairman, Oluwole Oke and addressed to Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mele Kyari.

The letter was acknowledged on December 10, 2020.

The committee’s position was based on what it described as unsatisfactory response to NNPC’s explanations on Thursday, December 3, 2020 on the alleged illegal withdrawals.

NNPC had in a letter marked: GGM/GPAD/01 dated November 9, 2020 and signed by General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Dr. K. A. Obateru, made presentation on the alleged withdrawal based on the query from the…