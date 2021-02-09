Tony Momoh for burial February 11 | The Guardian Nigeria News

The remains of former Minster of Information and Culture, Prince Tony Momoh, will be committed to mother earth on February 11, 2021.

In a statement issued by Momoh”s first son, Abdulrasheed Momoh, the Family said the deceased would be interred at the Grail Land Iju Hills, Lagos on February 11th 2021.

His grandson, Esivwe Momoh, told The Guardian, “As if he knew it was time, he told us shortly before he passed on that he was going for spiritual check up.

“We still spoke on Monday morning and he told us he was fine, but returning from work in the evening, we got the news. He trained, imparted and mentored me. He lived by example, he never spoilt us. He always told us to be focused. He was highly accommodating to every class—poor, old and young. He was always there to help and support everybody around him. He wanted us to achieve our own success. He would tell us that time waits for no man. Anything you want to do, do it on time. He was a man of few words but those words…