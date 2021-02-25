Biden revokes Trump’s ban on green card applicants into U.S





United States President Joe Biden has revoked a proclamation issued under the former president Donald Trump’s administration that blocked many green card applicants from entering the United States, The White House in a statement on Wednesday said Biden overturned the ban through an executive order. The order by Trump, known as Presidential Proclamation 100014, cited […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper