Ondo suspends activities of NURTW, RTEAN | The Guardian Nigeria News



The Ondo State Government has suspended the activities of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and the Road Transport Employers of Nigeria (RTEAN) in the state.

Dr. Doyin Odebowale, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on Special Duties and Strategies, said on Monday in Akure that the suspension was with immediate effect.

Odebowale, who spoke at a news conference, also said that tickets, hitherto sold by NURTW officials, would henceforth be sold to commercial motorists by officials of the state government.

The SSA, who insisted that taxi fares must be brought back to the normal rates, lamented the alarming increase in transport fares in in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the taxi union in the state recently increased taxi fares by 100 per cent from N50 to N100, as a result of an alleged increase in the price of the various tickets they buy from NURTW on daily basis.

“Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has given the…