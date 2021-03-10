Criticism trails Rohr’s choice of only one home-based player, ‘clubless’Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The decision by Super Eagles Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr to pick only one home-based player in his 24-man list for this month’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin Republic and Lesotho have drawn the ire of many Nigerian football followers.

Nigeria is top of the Group E log in the qualifying series with eight points (one ahead of Benin Republic and five more than third-placed Sierra Leone). The Super Eagles will tackle the Squirrels away at the Stade Charles de Gaulle in Porto Novo on March 27 and will lock horns with the Crocodiles of Lesotho at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos three days later. These are the concluding games of the qualifying series.

Contrary to the expectations of some Nigerians, Rohr released his list yesterday with Enyimba FC goalkeeper, John Noble, the only home-based player in the squad.

Some stakeholders, who spoke on the list yesterday, also frowned at the inclusion of Captain Ahmed Musa,…