Wijnaldum would be ‘devastated’ to leave Liverpool | The Guardian Nigeria News

Georginio Wijnaldum said he would be “devastated” if he had to leave Liverpool after entering the final few months of his contract with no new deal firmed up.

The Dutch international has long been linked with Barcelona and a reunion with his former national team boss Ronald Koeman.

Wijnaldum, speaking ahead of Wednesday’s second leg of Liverpool’s last-16 Champions League tie against RB Leipzig, was unable to give a firm answer over his future.

“The most important thing is to get back on track and winning games again and then we will see,” said the midfielder, who has won the Champions League and Premier League under Jurgen Klopp.

“I am really…