



Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has showered encomiums on Kelechi Iheanacho after the Nigerian striker scored his first Premier League hat-trick in the Foxes 5-0 demolition of Sheffield United on Sunday. Iheanacho opened things up in the six minutes from the end of the first half as he tapped home a sweeping Jamie Vardy cross […]

The post Leicester boss praises ‘great’ Iheanacho after hat-trick heroics appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper