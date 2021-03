Kanye West won his 22nd Grammy on Sunday for his album “Jesus Is King” months after he peed on his past trophy in a shocking video on social media. The Christian rapper won the Best Contemporary Christian Music Album for his 2019 album “Jesus Is King,” which is imbued with his message of evangelical salvation. […]

The post Kanye West Wins Best Contemporary Christian Music Album For "Jesus Is King" appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper