NSSF trains sports officers, coordinators on strategic management | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigeria School Sport Federation (NSSF) yesterday began a move to reposition school sports through a two-day strategic management seminar for sports officers and coordinators.

At the opening ceremony of the seminar in Lagos yesterday, NSSF President Olabisi Joseph said there was need to impart new ideas into those in charge of sports across the country, hence the essence of the seminar.

“We believe that sports is a veritable tool to keep our children from social vices and for us at NSSF, we want to ensure that our students are taught the right things by those in charge of sports in our various schools across the country. That is one of the reasons we decided to organise this seminar because the world is changing and we must also change with it especially with what obtains across the globe. This training will help our sports coordinators and SUBEB officers to be in tune with what obtains globally and to make them more efficient in their various states,” Joseph said during…